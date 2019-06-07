Bode Brooks Bio

Bode Brooks joined the KTVE/KARD team in May 2019 and is the weekday morning anchor of NBC 10 News Today and FOX 14 Your Morning News.

Bode is no stranger to news having originally joined the airwaves at the ripe age of 16 on WZQZ AM1180 in his hometown of Summerville, Georgia. There, Bode reported on local news and was a country music DJ. Before making his television debut at KTVE/KARD, Bode was a weekend anchor at News 95.5 and AM750 WSB in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bode is a graduate of the University of West Georgia earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications with a minor in Political Science. While at UWG, Bode served as news director of both his college radio and television stations and hosted his own radio talk show, “The Power Hour.“ He is also a proud member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

When he is not behind the news desk, Bode is usually working on his latest kitchen creation (or monstrosity), binging Netflix, or spending quality time with his loving schnauzer, Roosevelt.

Have a story idea? Reach out by emailing bbrooks@nbc10news.net