Anna McAllister Bio

Anna McAllister joined KTVE/KARD in January 2019 and is ecstatic to be a part of the team.

Anna started her employment at KTVE/KARD as the weekend reporter, covering all weekend activities along with the devastating Ruston tornado, getting an exclusive look inside Winn Parish Detention Center’s ICE detainee program, and was the first to break the news about Brandon McClain’s capture, a teen who was on the run after shooting at police.

After months of chasing stories, she was moved to morning reporter and shortly after promoted to morning anchor.

Originally from the Philadelphia/South Jersey area, Anna moved to sunny south Florida after graduating from Temple University in 2016 with a B.A. in strategic communications.

Though she started her career as a public relations professional, Anna knew deep down that her passion was in news. Taking a leap of faith, she left the world of public relations behind to pursue her dream as a journalist.

Before joining KTVE/KARD, Anna worked at WSVN, the FOX affiliate based in Miami, as a news writer. During this time, she diligently studied the world of news and reporting.

Anna is a lover of all things Philadelphia. She’s extremely excited to live where Eagles head coach Doug Pederson graduated college (Go Eagles & Warhawks!).

She considers herself a cheesesteak connoisseur, but is excited to try all the tasty cajun food Louisiana has to offer.

When she isn’t reporting, you can find her trying out local restaurants and exploring the ArkLaMiss. Anna says one of the greatest gifts in her life is having the opportunity to learn and tell your stories.

If you have story ideas for Anna, you can email her at AMcAllister@nbc10news.net

Follow Anna on social media!

Twitter: @annamactv

Facebook: Anna McAllister (@annamcallistertv)