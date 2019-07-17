Ashley Doughty – Louisiana Living Anchor

Ashley Doughty is the host of ‘Louisiana Living’ which airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. on KARD Fox 14.

Ashley recently joined the KTVE/KARD team and brings with her a wealth of television broadcasting experience.

Ashley is a native of Monroe, Louisiana. After graduating from Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM) with a degree in Bachelor of Liberal Arts, Radio, Television, Film, Ashley began her career with KTVE, NBC 10 for more than 5 years as weekend anchor and then moved to prime time 6 and 10:00 pm anchor. During this time, she received RTNDA award for Best News Series on Organ Donation – The Gift of Life.

Ashley was instrumental in fundraising and opening of the Louisiana Purchase Exhibit at Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Ouachita Council on Aging and is a board member for the Team Willpower Foundation which raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ashley also works at First National Bank as Business Development Officer, is a member of the Monroe Chamber Ambassadors and is a member of the West Monroe Diplomats.

Ashley enjoys traveling and spending time with family and is a member of First United Methodist Church, Monroe.