Contact Us

Contact Information
KARD-TV | KTVE-TV | MyArkLaMiss.com
200 Pavilion Road
West Monroe, LA – 71292
Main Switchboard: 318-323-1972
Main Fax: 318-322-0926
News Hot Line: 318-812-1410
Please contact the following for questions on news coverage:
Andy Pederson
News Director
apederson@nbc10news.net
Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:
KARD-TV or KTVE-TV
Billy Brown
Director of Operations and Chief Engineering
TEL: 318.323.1972 ext.145
FAX: 920-437-4576
200 Pavilion Road, West Monroe, LA – 71292
bbrown@nbc10news.net