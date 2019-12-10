WARNING: Scammers offering advertising at WMHS baseball field for funds

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A fraudulent organization is trying to scam business in the Ouachita Parish area.

According to a press release from the Ouachita Parish School System, the scammers are asking for donations on behalf of West Monroe High School Baseball in return for advertisements at the baseball complex.

The scammers are reaching out to area businesses through a personal phone call where they say they are “acting on behalf” of West Monroe High School.

WMHS is not seeking sponsorships nor is the WMHS Baseball Booster Club.

If you get a call like this, please contact your local authorities.

