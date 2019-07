CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Wards 4&5 Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

The water system is having problems with their supply due to a main line being repaired.

The affected areas include:

Highway 4, beginning at Richmond Community Road and ending at Hatten Road

Highway 846, beginning at Mount Pleasant Road and ending at Fellowship Road

If you are in the affected area, please remember to boil your water for one full minute before use.