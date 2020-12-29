Wards 4 & 5 Water System issues system-wide boil advisory

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Wards 4 & 5 Water system in Caldwell Parish has issued a system-wide boil advisory.

This advisory comes after the system experienced a loss of pressure due to a well malfunction.

All customers affected by this advisory is asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

