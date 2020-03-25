Wards 4 & 5 Water System issues partial boil advisory

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Wards 4& 5 Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

They say the advisory is due to a break in a line.

The following areas are affected by the advisory:

Highway 846 at Mount Pleasant Road to Fellowship Road

Highway 4 at Richmond Community Road to Ester Road, includes all adjoining roads in between

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

