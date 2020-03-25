Wards 4 & 5 Water System issues partial boil advisory

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Wards 4& 5 Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.
They say the advisory is due to a break in a line.
The following areas are affected by the advisory:
- Highway 846 at Mount Pleasant Road to Fellowship Road
- Highway 4 at Richmond Community Road to Ester Road, includes all adjoining roads in between
All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Richland Parish Police Jury to close office and maintenance barns
- Pineville public meeting at Mary Goff Elementary School postponed
- Harrold Named to SEC Community Service Team
- Senate agree on $2 trillion COVID-19 aid package
- Part Two: Ben McDonald names LSU Tigers who are likely not coming back