Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Wards 4 & 5 Water System issues partial boil advisory

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Wards 4& 5 Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

They say the advisory is due to a break in a line.

The following areas are affected by the advisory:

  • Highway 846 at Mount Pleasant Road to Fellowship Road
  • Highway 4 at Richmond Community Road to Ester Road, includes all adjoining roads in between

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories