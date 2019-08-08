Warden Water System issues boil advisory after a water main is damaged by lightning strike

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil order

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The Warden Water System in Richland Parish has issued a boil advisory for some customers after a water main is damaged by a lightning strike.

This advisory only affects customers on the following roads:

  • Highway 855
  • Smith Lane
  • Pistol Brown Road
  • Caviness Road
  • Dearman Road
  • Sheppard Road
  • McGowan Road
  • Monroe Road
  • Wade Road

The boil advisory will remain in place until a water sample has been deemed safe by the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss