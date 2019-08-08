Warden Water System issues boil advisory after a water main is damaged by lightning strike

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The Warden Water System in Richland Parish has issued a boil advisory for some customers after a water main is damaged by a lightning strike.

This advisory only affects customers on the following roads:

Highway 855

Smith Lane

Pistol Brown Road

Caviness Road

Dearman Road

Sheppard Road

McGowan Road

Monroe Road

Wade Road

The boil advisory will remain in place until a water sample has been deemed safe by the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory.