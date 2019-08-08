Warden Water System issues boil advisory after a water main is damaged by lightning strike

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The Warden Water System in Richland Parish has issued a boil advisory for some customers after a water main is damaged by a lightning strike.
This advisory only affects customers on the following roads:
- Highway 855
- Smith Lane
- Pistol Brown Road
- Caviness Road
- Dearman Road
- Sheppard Road
- McGowan Road
- Monroe Road
- Wade Road
The boil advisory will remain in place until a water sample has been deemed safe by the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory.