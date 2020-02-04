Walnut Bayou Water System issues system-wide boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System in Madison Parish has issued a system-wide boil advisory.
The advisory comes after the system started experiencing problems due to a blow out on a 12″ line.
All customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
