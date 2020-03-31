Coronavirus Information

Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

According to the water system, the advisory only affects customers in the following areas:

  • 620 – 1733 West Bear Lake Road
  • 177 – 577 S & R Tensas Road
  • Donaldson Road

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

