The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of it’s customers.

Customers in the following areas are affected by this advisory:

458 Midway Church Lane

McDaris Road

114 & 4277 Highway 14

109-337 West Line Road

Epps Lodge Road

124, 135, 1576, 1596, 1650, 1721, and 1759 Highway 877

3544 Highway 577 South

If you are affected by this advisory, please boil your water for one full minute before use.