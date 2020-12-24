Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.
According to the water system, customers on the following roads are affected by the advisory:
- 646 – 668 Verhagen Road
- 104 – 119 Homestead Road
- 206 – 2479 Highway 65 South
- 112 Wallace Road
- 150 Sharkey Road
- 149 Kinderhook
- 126 – 142 Bolton Road
- 1570 Ft. Morgan Drive
- 113 – 130 Hoss Smith Road
- 120 Bowling Drive
- 112 South Bend Road
- 163 Grady Road
- 617 Hammond Road
- 3940 Highway 603
- 149 – 632 Afton Road
- 202 – 516 Lost Ball Road
- 3661 – 3856 Highway 603
- Petrus Farm Road
- Wilhite Road
- Hunters Bend Road
- Thames Road
- Thompson Road
- East Bear Lake Road
- West Bear Lake Road
- Willow Bayou Road
All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
