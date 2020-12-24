Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

According to the water system, customers on the following roads are affected by the advisory:

  • 646 – 668 Verhagen Road
  • 104 – 119 Homestead Road
  • 206 – 2479 Highway 65 South
  • 112 Wallace Road
  • 150 Sharkey Road
  • 149 Kinderhook
  • 126 – 142 Bolton Road
  • 1570 Ft. Morgan Drive
  • 113 – 130 Hoss Smith Road
  • 120 Bowling Drive
  • 112 South Bend Road
  • 163 Grady Road
  • 617 Hammond Road
  • 3940 Highway 603
  • 149 – 632 Afton Road
  • 202 – 516 Lost Ball Road
  • 3661 – 3856 Highway 603
  • Petrus Farm Road
  • Wilhite Road
  • Hunters Bend Road
  • Thames Road
  • Thompson Road
  • East Bear Lake Road
  • West Bear Lake Road
  • Willow Bayou Road

All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

