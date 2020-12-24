Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

According to the water system, customers on the following roads are affected by the advisory:

646 – 668 Verhagen Road

104 – 119 Homestead Road

206 – 2479 Highway 65 South

112 Wallace Road

150 Sharkey Road

149 Kinderhook

126 – 142 Bolton Road

1570 Ft. Morgan Drive

113 – 130 Hoss Smith Road

120 Bowling Drive

112 South Bend Road

163 Grady Road

617 Hammond Road

3940 Highway 603

149 – 632 Afton Road

202 – 516 Lost Ball Road

3661 – 3856 Highway 603

Petrus Farm Road

Wilhite Road

Hunters Bend Road

Thames Road

Thompson Road

East Bear Lake Road

West Bear Lake Road

Willow Bayou Road

All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.