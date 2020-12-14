Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System in Madison Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.
Customers living along the roads in the following lists are affected by this advisory.
All customers in the affected areas are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
