Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Associated Press)

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The following areas are affected by the advisory:

  • Baker Drive
  • 709 – 1202 Highway 65 North
  • 4325 Henderson Loop
  • 1015 Davis Street
  • 505 4th Street
  • Port Road
  • Complex Chemical Road
  • 132 Bunge Road
  • Copes Road
  • Sam Vilardo Road
  • Oakwood Road
  • 106 & 110 Williamson Drive
  • 101 Lillian Lee Drive
  • Barnes Crossing Road
  • 250 – 910 Highway 80 East
  • 120 Jost Lane
  • 106 & 123 Crescent Plantation Drive
  • Eaker Road
  • 110 Betty Eakes Drive
  • 100 – 366 Merle Gustafson Road
  • 164 – 1022 Highway 602
  • Gulf South Compressor Road
  • Sammie Lane
  • Sott Airport Road
  • Stockman Crossing Road
  • Harvey Drive
  • Still Drive
  • Rogan Road
  • Sanders Drive
  • Short Drive
  • Caroline Street
  • Lancaster Drive
  • Montrose Road
  • Hopkins Road

All affected customers are being asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories