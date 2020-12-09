Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.
The following areas are affected by the advisory:
- Baker Drive
- 709 – 1202 Highway 65 North
- 4325 Henderson Loop
- 1015 Davis Street
- 505 4th Street
- Port Road
- Complex Chemical Road
- 132 Bunge Road
- Copes Road
- Sam Vilardo Road
- Oakwood Road
- 106 & 110 Williamson Drive
- 101 Lillian Lee Drive
- Barnes Crossing Road
- 250 – 910 Highway 80 East
- 120 Jost Lane
- 106 & 123 Crescent Plantation Drive
- Eaker Road
- 110 Betty Eakes Drive
- 100 – 366 Merle Gustafson Road
- 164 – 1022 Highway 602
- Gulf South Compressor Road
- Sammie Lane
- Sott Airport Road
- Stockman Crossing Road
- Harvey Drive
- Still Drive
- Rogan Road
- Sanders Drive
- Short Drive
- Caroline Street
- Lancaster Drive
- Montrose Road
- Hopkins Road
All affected customers are being asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
