Walnut Bayou Water System issues limited boil advisory

EPPS, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a limited boil advisory for their customers in Epps.
According to the water system, customers on the following roads are affected:
- Crain Road
- Myers Road
- Goose Hollow Road
- 553 Fusilier Road
- Mitchner Road
- Lingefelt Road
- Guice Road
- 432 Pond Road
- McPherson Road
- Little Creek Road
All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.