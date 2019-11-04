Walnut Bayou Water System issues limited boil advisory

EPPS, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a limited boil advisory for their customers in Epps.

According to the water system, customers on the following roads are affected:

Crain Road

Myers Road

Goose Hollow Road

553 Fusilier Road

Mitchner Road

Lingefelt Road

Guice Road

432 Pond Road

McPherson Road

Little Creek Road

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

