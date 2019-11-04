Walnut Bayou Water System issues limited boil advisory

EPPS, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a limited boil advisory for their customers in Epps.

According to the water system, customers on the following roads are affected:

  • Crain Road
  • Myers Road
  • Goose Hollow Road
  • 553 Fusilier Road
  • Mitchner Road
  • Lingefelt Road
  • Guice Road
  • 432 Pond Road
  • McPherson Road
  • Little Creek Road

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

