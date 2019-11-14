Walnut Bayou Water System issues limited boil advisory

Madison Parish, La. (11/14/2019)— The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a limited boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the water system, the customers on the following roads are affected:

Copes Road

Sam Vilardo Road

Oakwood Road

Barnes Crossing

Williamson Drive

Wicker Drive

Lillian Lee Drive

Jost Lane

Crescent Pltn Drive

Eaker Road

Gulf South Compressor Road

Betty Eakes Drive

Merle Gustafson Road

Sammie Lane

Scott Airport Road

Memorial Park Cemetery

Stockman Crossing Road

Caroline Street

Lancaster Drive

Montrose Road

Highway 602

Hopkins Road

Harvey Drive

Still Drive

Rogan Road

Short Drive

Highway 603

Lost Ball Road

Senator Sevier Road

Kennedy Drive

K.C. Ranch Road

Pemberton Road

Dahlia Road

Dunbar Road

Afton Road

Varner Drive

Sevier Crossing

Shoemaker Drive

Verhagen Road

Ashley Drive

Neumann Drive

Gipson Drive

Watts Drive

Howard Busby Farm Road

Fountain Road

Busby Road

Louise Drive

Sean Drive

Jackson-Yerger Drive

Arender Road

White Road

Hodge Road

Levee Road

Gaberial Road

Diamond Island Road

Erwin-Lusby Road

Jimmy Lane

Cantrell Drive

Rheagen Drive

Kendall Drive

Woodyear Drive

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

