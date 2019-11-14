Walnut Bayou Water System issues limited boil advisory

Madison Parish, La. (11/14/2019)— The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a limited boil advisory for a portion of their customers.
According to the water system, the customers on the following roads are affected:
- Copes Road
- Sam Vilardo Road
- Oakwood Road
- Barnes Crossing
- Williamson Drive
- Wicker Drive
- Lillian Lee Drive
- Jost Lane
- Crescent Pltn Drive
- Eaker Road
- Gulf South Compressor Road
- Betty Eakes Drive
- Merle Gustafson Road
- Sammie Lane
- Scott Airport Road
- Memorial Park Cemetery
- Stockman Crossing Road
- Caroline Street
- Lancaster Drive
- Montrose Road
- Highway 602
- Hopkins Road
- Harvey Drive
- Still Drive
- Rogan Road
- Short Drive
- Highway 603
- Lost Ball Road
- Senator Sevier Road
- Kennedy Drive
- K.C. Ranch Road
- Pemberton Road
- Dahlia Road
- Dunbar Road
- Afton Road
- Varner Drive
- Sevier Crossing
- Shoemaker Drive
- Verhagen Road
- Ashley Drive
- Neumann Drive
- Gipson Drive
- Watts Drive
- Howard Busby Farm Road
- Fountain Road
- Busby Road
- Louise Drive
- Sean Drive
- Jackson-Yerger Drive
- Arender Road
- White Road
- Hodge Road
- Levee Road
- Gaberial Road
- Diamond Island Road
- Erwin-Lusby Road
- Jimmy Lane
- Cantrell Drive
- Rheagen Drive
- Kendall Drive
- Woodyear Drive
All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.
