Walnut Bayou Water System issues limited boil advisory

Madison Parish, La. (11/14/2019)— The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a limited boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the water system, the customers on the following roads are affected:

  • Copes Road
  • Sam Vilardo Road
  • Oakwood Road
  • Barnes Crossing
  • Williamson Drive
  • Wicker Drive
  • Lillian Lee Drive
  • Jost Lane
  • Crescent Pltn Drive
  • Eaker Road
  • Gulf South Compressor Road
  • Betty Eakes Drive
  • Merle Gustafson Road
  • Sammie Lane
  • Scott Airport Road
  • Memorial Park Cemetery
  • Stockman Crossing Road
  • Caroline Street
  • Lancaster Drive
  • Montrose Road
  • Highway 602
  • Hopkins Road
  • Harvey Drive
  • Still Drive
  • Rogan Road
  • Short Drive
  • Highway 603
  • Lost Ball Road
  • Senator Sevier Road
  • Kennedy Drive
  • K.C. Ranch Road
  • Pemberton Road
  • Dahlia Road
  • Dunbar Road
  • Afton Road
  • Varner Drive
  • Sevier Crossing
  • Shoemaker Drive
  • Verhagen Road
  • Ashley Drive
  • Neumann Drive
  • Gipson Drive
  • Watts Drive
  • Howard Busby Farm Road
  • Fountain Road
  • Busby Road
  • Louise Drive
  • Sean Drive
  • Jackson-Yerger Drive
  • Arender Road
  • White Road
  • Hodge Road
  • Levee Road
  • Gaberial Road
  • Diamond Island Road
  • Erwin-Lusby Road
  • Jimmy Lane
  • Cantrell Drive
  • Rheagen Drive
  • Kendall Drive
  • Woodyear Drive

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

