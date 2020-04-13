Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Walnut Bayou Water System issues boil advisory following power outage

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory following a power outage due to yesterday’s storm.

The following roads are affected by the advisory:

  • 646, 649, 658, & 668 Verhagen Road
  • Homestead Road
  • Highway 65 South
  • Wallace Road
  • Sharkey Road
  • Kinderhook Drive
  • Bolton Road
  • Ft. Morgan Drive
  • Hoss Smith Road
  • Highway 575
  • South Bend Road
  • Grady Road
  • Hammond Road
  • Afton Road
  • Lost Ball Road
  • 3940 Highway 603
  • 163 Grady Road
  • Petrus Farm Road
  • Wilhite Road
  • Hunters Bend Road
  • Thames Road
  • Thompson Road

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss