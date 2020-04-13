Walnut Bayou Water System issues boil advisory following power outage

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory following a power outage due to yesterday’s storm.
The following roads are affected by the advisory:
- 646, 649, 658, & 668 Verhagen Road
- Homestead Road
- Highway 65 South
- Wallace Road
- Sharkey Road
- Kinderhook Drive
- Bolton Road
- Ft. Morgan Drive
- Hoss Smith Road
- Highway 575
- South Bend Road
- Grady Road
- Hammond Road
- Afton Road
- Lost Ball Road
- 3940 Highway 603
- 163 Grady Road
- Petrus Farm Road
- Wilhite Road
- Hunters Bend Road
- Thames Road
- Thompson Road
All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
