Walnut Bayou Water System issues boil advisory following power outage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued a request for the removal of all prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine drugs commonly known as Zantac from the market.

According to the FDA, this is the latest step in an ongoing investigation of a contaminant known as N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in ranitidine medications including Zantac. The agency has determined that the impurity in some ranitidine products increases over time and when stored at higher than room temperatures and may result in consumer exposure to unacceptable levels of this impurity. As a result of this immediate market withdrawal request, ranitidine products will not be available for new or existing prescriptions or OTC use in the U.S.