Walnut Bayou Water System issues boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for their customers.

This advisory comes as the system is experiencing problems with the water supply.

Customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

