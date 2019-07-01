Walmart stops selling tobacco products to anyone under 21

(7/1/19) SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Walmart is raising the age to buy tobacco products in their stores.

In May, it was announced that the change would go into effect on July 1, 2019, across the country.

Walmart and Sam’s Club also will discontinue the sale of fruit- and dessert-flavored electronic nicotine devices, according to a letter submitted to the Food and Drug Administration.

“While we have implemented a robust compliance program, we are not satisfied with falling short of our company-wide goal of 100% compliance. Even a single sale to a minor is one too many,” Walmart said in the release.

