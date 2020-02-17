Vixen West Water System issues system-wide boil advisory

JACKSON PARISH, La. — The Vixen West Water System has issued a system-wide boil advisory.
According to the water system, the advisory affects all customers.
Water samples have been collected and will be submitted to the Office of Public Health on Wednesday, February 17, 2020.
