Vixen East Water System issues partial boil advisory

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — The Vixen East Water System has issued a partial boil advisory due to new water lines being tied into the system.

This advisory applies to all customers on Highway 557, Highway 4, and all adjoining roads.

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

