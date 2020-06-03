Caldwell Parish, La. (06/03/20)— Vixen East Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are on Highway 4, starting at Esther Road and going to 15790 Highway 4, and all adjoining roads in between, excluding Highway 557.

Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil order is to remain in effect until rescinded by Vixen East Water System.

