Village of Simsboro issues boil advisory for all consumers

SIMSBORO, La. — The Village of Simsboro Water System has issued a system-wide boil advisory due to chlorine levels.

According to the advisory, the “chlorine level may not be as it should be.”

All customers are now asked to boil their water for one full minute before use to disinfect the water.

