Village of Bonita issues system-wide boil advisory

BONITA, La. — The Village of Bonita has issued a system-wide boil advisory after experiencing a malfunction with their disinfectant equipment.

The advisory is effective immediately and all customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

The system says that all repairs and replacements will take place on Friday, July 24, and that the system will be flushed after to ensure quality.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: