Tullos Water System issues partial boil advisory

LASALLE PARISH, La. — The Tullos Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the water system, all customers on East Hebert Street to Highway 84 East, including all adjoining roads, are affected.

A water sample has been taken and sent to the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory for testing. The advisory will remain in effect until the sample has been cleared.

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.