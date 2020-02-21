Tri-Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tri-Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.
This advisory comes after a water main was damaged.
Customers along the following roads are affected:
- Alexander Road
- Blair Road
- Davis Road
- Zion Hill
- Cypress Creek
- Websters Bluff
- Barr Road
- Masonic Road
- Scenic Drive
- Sandfield Road
- Abey Lane
- Denton Road
- Highway 15
All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
