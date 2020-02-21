Tri-Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tri-Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

This advisory comes after a water main was damaged.

Customers along the following roads are affected:

Alexander Road

Blair Road

Davis Road

Zion Hill

Cypress Creek

Websters Bluff

Barr Road

Masonic Road

Scenic Drive

Sandfield Road

Abey Lane

Denton Road

Highway 15

All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.