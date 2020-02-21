Tri-Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tri-Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

This advisory comes after a water main was damaged.

Customers along the following roads are affected:

  • Alexander Road
  • Blair Road
  • Davis Road
  • Zion Hill
  • Cypress Creek
  • Websters Bluff
  • Barr Road
  • Masonic Road
  • Scenic Drive
  • Sandfield Road
  • Abey Lane
  • Denton Road
  • Highway 15

All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

