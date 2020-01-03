Town of Tullos Water System issues partial boil advisory

LASALLE PARISH, La. — The Town of Tullos water system has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the system, the advisory comes as they are repairing a leak that caused a loss of pressure.

The following roads are affected by this advisory:

East Herbert Road

Summerall Street

New Union Road

East 84

All adjoining roads off of 84 and Cockerham Creek

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

