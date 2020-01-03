Town of Tullos Water System issues partial boil advisory

LASALLE PARISH, La. — The Town of Tullos water system has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the system, the advisory comes as they are repairing a leak that caused a loss of pressure.

The following roads are affected by this advisory:

  • East Herbert Road
  • Summerall Street
  • New Union Road
  • East 84
  • All adjoining roads off of 84 and Cockerham Creek

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

