Town of Tullos Water System issues partial boil advisory

LASALLE PARISH, La. — The Town of Tullos water system has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.
According to the system, the advisory comes as they are repairing a leak that caused a loss of pressure.
The following roads are affected by this advisory:
- East Herbert Road
- Summerall Street
- New Union Road
- East 84
- All adjoining roads off of 84 and Cockerham Creek
All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
