Town of Tullos issues partial boil advisory

TULLOS, La. — The Town of Tullos has issued a partial boil advisory due to a main line break.

The following areas are affected by this advisory:

Moreau St.

Fullerton St.

Four Wheel Rd.

Cockerham Lp.

Affected residents are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.