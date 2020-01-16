Town of Tullos issues partial boil advisory

TULLOS, La. — The Town of Tullos has issued a partial boil advisory due to a main line break.

The following areas are affected by this advisory:

  • Moreau St.
  • Fullerton St.
  • Four Wheel Rd.
  • Cockerham Lp.

Affected residents are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

