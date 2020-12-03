TULLOS, La. — The Town of Tullos has issued a boil advisory for a slight portion of its customers.
The advisory comes after repairs were being made to a broken water main.
The advisory only affects customers on Wright Road.
Those customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Town of Tullos issues partial boil advisory
- California monolith pops up after finds in Utah, Romania
- 100-year-old Louisiana woman thankful to be alive after fire destroys her home
- Second stimulus checks: McConnell says ‘compromise is within reach’
- Warner Bros. to release all 2021 films on HBO Max, theaters