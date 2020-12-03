Town of Tullos issues partial boil advisory

TULLOS, La. — The Town of Tullos has issued a boil advisory for a slight portion of its customers.

The advisory comes after repairs were being made to a broken water main.

The advisory only affects customers on Wright Road.

Those customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

