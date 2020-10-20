Town of Tullos issues partial boil advisory

TULLOS, La. — The Town of Tullos has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The advisory comes due to a main line leak that needs to be repaired.

The following areas are affected by the advisory:

Highway 125 South beginning at West Hebert Street, continuing south to Highway 125 and all adjoining roads

U.S. 84 and all adjoining roads

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.