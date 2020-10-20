Town of Tullos issues partial boil advisory

TULLOS, La. — The Town of Tullos has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.
The advisory comes due to a main line leak that needs to be repaired.
The following areas are affected by the advisory:
- Highway 125 South beginning at West Hebert Street, continuing south to Highway 125 and all adjoining roads
- U.S. 84 and all adjoining roads
All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
