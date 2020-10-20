Coronavirus Information

Town of Tullos issues partial boil advisory

TULLOS, La. — The Town of Tullos has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The advisory comes due to a main line leak that needs to be repaired.

The following areas are affected by the advisory:

  • Highway 125 South beginning at West Hebert Street, continuing south to Highway 125 and all adjoining roads
  • U.S. 84 and all adjoining roads

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

