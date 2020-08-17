Town of Oak Grove Water System issues boil advisory

OAK GROVE, La. — The Town of Oak Grove Water System has issued a boil advisory for their customers.
The advisory comes after a break in the main line was discovered.
All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
