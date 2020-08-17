Town of Oak Grove Water System issues boil advisory

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAK GROVE, La. — The Town of Oak Grove Water System has issued a boil advisory for their customers.

The advisory comes after a break in the main line was discovered.

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories