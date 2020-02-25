Tallulah Water Service asking customers to conserve water on Tuesday night

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tallulah_1549852561249.PNG

TALLULAH, La. — The Tallulah Water Service has issued a statement asking all customers to help conserve water usage on Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Officials say that customers are being asked to conserve their usage from 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories