Tallulah Water Service asking customers to conserve water on Tuesday night

TALLULAH, La. — The Tallulah Water Service has issued a statement asking all customers to help conserve water usage on Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Officials say that customers are being asked to conserve their usage from 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

