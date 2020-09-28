South Bayou Macon Water System issues partial boil advisory

The South Bayou Macon Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The customers on the following roads are affected:

  • Ditto and Gamble Road
  • Kerry Road

The advisory comes due to a break in the water line.

All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

