Some ready-to-eat salads recalled from Walgreens and others

(WKBN) – (12/4/19) Some ready-to-eat salads, sushi and spring rolls sold at several retailers in multiple states are being recalled.

The recalled salads were produced by Fuji Food Products and distributed to Giant Eagle, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens and other outlets.

The products are being voluntarily recalled because they could have been contaminated with listeria during production.

The problem was discovered in Fuji’s Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection by the FDA, but no illnesses have been reported.

Exposure to listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

The product was sold and/or distributed in the following states and includes the following retailers:

Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Stores that sold the products are 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

Consumers who purchased any of the products should not eat them and should discard or return them.

For questions, call Fuji Foods’ customer service line at 1-888-667-1504.

UPC Code, Product Description Range of Sell-By Dates:

7-32869-28101-5 Okami 8pc California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28102-2 Okami 8pc Spicy California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28103-9 Okami 8pc Supreme California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28104-6 Okami 8pc Spicy Supreme California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28105-3 Okami 8pc Classic California Roll with SO 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28111-4 Okami 8pc Supreme Combo 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28112-1 Okami 8pc Supreme Sampler 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28122-0 Okami 8pc Brown Rice Classic California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28200-5 Okami 25pcs Sushi Platter 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28201-2 Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28262-3 Okami 8pc Seafood Combo 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28114-5 Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6pc 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

7-32869-28113-8 Okami 8pc Salmon Philly Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

603751 Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl 11/20/2019-12/04/2019

614719 Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad 11/19/2019- 12/03/2019

908795 Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz 11/18/2019- 12/02/2019

921510 Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz 11/18/2019- 12/02/2019

646574 Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz 12/10/2019-12/24/2019

348966 Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

348997 Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

513289 Trader Joes 8pc Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

603775 Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll 11/20/2019-12/04/2019

909822 Trader Joes 8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

