Sardis Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. — The Sardis Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers due to a break in a water main.

According to the water system, only about 25 connections are affected by this advisory. Those who live on Pleasure Island Road, starting at Boggs Road traveling north, are affected.

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

