UNION PARISH, La. — The Sardis Water System has issued a partial boil advisory after experiencing a loss of pressure.

According to the system, the following roads are affected by this advisory:

Hicks Frazier Road

Hicks Firestation Road

Florence Williams Road

Major Dixson Road

Swift Water Road

Hackberry Road

Aspen Road

Prentiss Gibson Road

If you are affected by this advisory, please boil your water for one full minute before use.