Sardis Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. — The Sardis Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

The boil advisory affects customers who live on the following roads:

Benedict Road

Henry’s Trail

Garret Road

The advisory comes after the water system repaired a busted water main.

All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: