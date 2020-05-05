Sardis Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. — The Sardis Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.
The boil advisory affects customers who live on the following roads:
- Benedict Road
- Henry’s Trail
- Garret Road
The advisory comes after the water system repaired a busted water main.
All affected customers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
