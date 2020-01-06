Sardis Water System issues partial boil advisory

FARMERVILLE, La. — The Sardis Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.
According to the water system, the advisory comes as crews repair a water main.
If you live in the following areas, you are affected:
- Pint Road
- Pleasure Island Road and adjoining roads
- Highway 15 and adjoining roads
All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
