Sandoz recalls prescription drug bottles due to them not being child-resistant

(WVLA) – (9/5/19) This recall involves bottles of prescription medications Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe from Sandoz with certain lot numbers.

Medication was distributed in these bottles from July 2018 to August 2019, and while there have been no reported injuries, it is safer to check and make sure that any medication received in any such bottle can not be accessed by a child.

If you have received medication in one of the faulty bottles, you are advised to immediately secure the medication out of reach and sight of children and contact Sandoz for a free replacement child resistant bottle cap.

Around 636,000 bottles were handed out with the faulty lids. The failure to be child proof violates the Poison Prevention Packaging Act as it poses a poisoning risk is swallowed by a child.

The recalled bottles have “Sandoz,” the name of the medication, dosage, and NDC on the front of the bottle labels and the lot number and expiration date on the side of the bottle labels. The recall includes the following:

Recalled Prescription Drugs NDC Numbers Lot Numbers Expiration Date Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets 0781-5690-31 JE4491 Aug-2020 30 count bottle JE4492 Aug-2020 JE4493 Aug-2020 JE4495 Aug-2020 JG0308 Sep-2020 JG0310 Sep-2020 JG0311 Sep-2020 JG0312 Sep-2020 JG5061 Sep-2020 JG5063 Sep-2020 JK8921 Oct-2020 JK8922 Oct-2020 JK8923 Oct-2020 JK8924 Oct-2020 JL5535 Oct-2020 JM2253 Oct-2020 JM2254 Oct-2020 JM2255 Oct-2020 JM2257 Oct-2020 JM2258 Oct-2020 JM2259 Oct-2020 JM5986 Oct-2020 JM5987 Oct-2020 Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets 0781-5690-92 JE4481 Aug-2020 90 count bottle JG0249 Sep-2020 JK8989 Oct-2020 JN0764 Jan-2021 Losartan Potassium 50mg Tablets 0781-5701-31 HV9471 Feb-2020 30 count bottle

