Sandoz recalls prescription drug bottles due to them not being child-resistant

(WVLA) – (9/5/19) This recall involves bottles of prescription medications Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe from Sandoz with certain lot numbers.

Medication was distributed in these bottles from July 2018 to August 2019, and while there have been no reported injuries, it is safer to check and make sure that any medication received in any such bottle can not be accessed by a child.

If you have received medication in one of the faulty bottles, you are advised to immediately secure the medication out of reach and sight of children and contact Sandoz for a free replacement child resistant bottle cap.

Around 636,000 bottles were handed out with the faulty lids. The failure to be child proof violates the Poison Prevention Packaging Act as it poses a poisoning risk is swallowed by a child.

The recalled bottles have “Sandoz,” the name of the medication, dosage, and NDC on the front of the bottle labels and the lot number and expiration date on the side of the bottle labels.  The recall includes the following:

Recalled Prescription DrugsNDC NumbersLot NumbersExpiration Date
Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets0781-5690-31JE4491Aug-2020
30 count bottle JE4492Aug-2020
  JE4493Aug-2020
  JE4495Aug-2020
  JG0308Sep-2020
  JG0310Sep-2020
  JG0311Sep-2020
  JG0312Sep-2020
  JG5061Sep-2020
  JG5063Sep-2020
  JK8921Oct-2020
  JK8922Oct-2020
  JK8923Oct-2020
  JK8924Oct-2020
  JL5535Oct-2020
  JM2253Oct-2020
  JM2254Oct-2020
  JM2255Oct-2020
  JM2257Oct-2020
  JM2258Oct-2020
  JM2259Oct-2020
  JM5986Oct-2020
  JM5987Oct-2020
Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets0781-5690-92JE4481Aug-2020
90 count bottle JG0249Sep-2020
  JK8989Oct-2020
  JN0764Jan-2021
Losartan Potassium 50mg Tablets0781-5701-31HV9471Feb-2020
30 count bottle   

