Sandoz recalls prescription drug bottles due to them not being child-resistant

(WVLA) – (9/5/19) This recall involves bottles of prescription medications Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe from Sandoz with certain lot numbers.
Medication was distributed in these bottles from July 2018 to August 2019, and while there have been no reported injuries, it is safer to check and make sure that any medication received in any such bottle can not be accessed by a child.
If you have received medication in one of the faulty bottles, you are advised to immediately secure the medication out of reach and sight of children and contact Sandoz for a free replacement child resistant bottle cap.
Around 636,000 bottles were handed out with the faulty lids. The failure to be child proof violates the Poison Prevention Packaging Act as it poses a poisoning risk is swallowed by a child.
The recalled bottles have “Sandoz,” the name of the medication, dosage, and NDC on the front of the bottle labels and the lot number and expiration date on the side of the bottle labels. The recall includes the following:
|Recalled Prescription Drugs
|NDC Numbers
|Lot Numbers
|Expiration Date
|Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets
|0781-5690-31
|JE4491
|Aug-2020
|30 count bottle
|JE4492
|Aug-2020
|JE4493
|Aug-2020
|JE4495
|Aug-2020
|JG0308
|Sep-2020
|JG0310
|Sep-2020
|JG0311
|Sep-2020
|JG0312
|Sep-2020
|JG5061
|Sep-2020
|JG5063
|Sep-2020
|JK8921
|Oct-2020
|JK8922
|Oct-2020
|JK8923
|Oct-2020
|JK8924
|Oct-2020
|JL5535
|Oct-2020
|JM2253
|Oct-2020
|JM2254
|Oct-2020
|JM2255
|Oct-2020
|JM2257
|Oct-2020
|JM2258
|Oct-2020
|JM2259
|Oct-2020
|JM5986
|Oct-2020
|JM5987
|Oct-2020
|Ezetimibe 10mg Tablets
|0781-5690-92
|JE4481
|Aug-2020
|90 count bottle
|JG0249
|Sep-2020
|JK8989
|Oct-2020
|JN0764
|Jan-2021
|Losartan Potassium 50mg Tablets
|0781-5701-31
|HV9471
|Feb-2020
|30 count bottle
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.