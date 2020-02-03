RAYVILLE, La. — The River Road Water Works in Rayville, Louisiana has issued a boil advisory for their customers.
All customers are affected and reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- River Road Water Works issues boil advisory
- Lafayette named 12th best city in the country for newlyweds, according to study
- 7-year-old Louisiana boy dies in Baton Rouge traffic crash
- SPD confirms mother of teen shooting victim also wounded in crossfire
- Police: Monroe man arrested after shooting shotgun in air