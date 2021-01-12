Ridgecrest Water System issues system-wide boil advisory

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — The Ridgecrest Water System has issued a boil advisory for all of its customers.

The advisory comes after high levels of manganese were found in the water at the plant. That issue has been resolved and the system is currently flushing the lines.

All customers are affected by this advisory and are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

