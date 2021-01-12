CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — The Ridgecrest Water System has issued a boil advisory for all of its customers.
The advisory comes after high levels of manganese were found in the water at the plant. That issue has been resolved and the system is currently flushing the lines.
All customers are affected by this advisory and are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Pet food recall expanded after 70 dogs die from toxin
- FBI, DOJ officials to provide update on charges related to Capitol riots
- COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to give update while continuing to see record-high numbers
- Ridgecrest Water System issues system-wide boil advisory
- Pres. Trump says speech at rally before Capitol riots was ‘totally appropriate’