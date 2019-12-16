Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam targeting senior citizens

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Be On Alert For Scam Phone Calls_-4979868148124400359

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has posted a warning about the latest scam targeting senior citizens in the area.

According to the Facebook post, seniors in the area are receiving phone calls or mail that claims they have won a large prize but that they must pay a “fee or tax” before they can cash in on the winnings.

The scammers will ask the senior to send a cashiers check or send money via a “green dot” card.

Officials say to check on your loved ones to make sure they have not been scammed and to warn them about these types of scams going around.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories