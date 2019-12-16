Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam targeting senior citizens

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has posted a warning about the latest scam targeting senior citizens in the area.

According to the Facebook post, seniors in the area are receiving phone calls or mail that claims they have won a large prize but that they must pay a “fee or tax” before they can cash in on the winnings.

The scammers will ask the senior to send a cashiers check or send money via a “green dot” card.

Officials say to check on your loved ones to make sure they have not been scammed and to warn them about these types of scams going around.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.