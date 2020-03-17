Restaurants utilize take-out and drive-thru services to lower the spread of COVID-19

RUSTON, LA. (03/16/2020)– To slow the spread of the Coronavirus, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a recent public health emergency proclamation that closes restaurants’ on-site dining.

“We are a consumer driven business,” Chris Brister, Owner of Brister’s Smokehouse, said. “We make our money by people coming here and ordering food from us, but this isn’t even about us. It’s not worth stressing out over because it’s something that is going to affect everyone at some point.”

While schools shut down and events get cancelled. Locals owners work to make their restaurants safe for customers. Instead they’re utilizing their drive-thru window to reduce the spread of germs.

We understand there are fears, we understand they want to be cautious, so we are willing to do anything that is more customer friendly for them,” Brister said.

Brister’s Smokehouse BBQ is also launching an online service. You can find the link on their Facebook page.

“We pull up their order, they pull up to the drive-thru, and we have their order ready for them, very very convenient for them,” Brister said.

The Bristers are also reducing the kids meal price to three dollars per child while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

“We know they’re out of school for a month,” Brister said. “A lot of kids don’t have places to eat, so if you don’t have anywhere to eat we can give you a good meal at very valuable price, all that we ask is that the children are present.”

Kids meals will be reduced from Monday-Friday from 11-2 as long as school is out. In addition to restaurant closures, the governor’s proclamation also forces movie theaters to close.