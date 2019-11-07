Recall: Chicken possibly contaminated with metal

GENTRY, Ark. (CNN) – (11/7/19) The USDA has issued a recall for over two-million-pounds of chicken that may have metal in it.
Currently, no chicken sold in stores is included in the recall.
But several shipments sent to restaurants, hospitals and schools are.
The products were produced by Simmons prepared foods, incorporated, which is based in Gentry, Arkansas.
