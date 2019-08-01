RECALL ALERT: Baby bassinets recalled after deaths with similar products

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Foxboro-based Dorel Juvenile Group has recalled inclined sleepers in response to reports of infant fatalities associated with similar products.

The recall affects about 24,000 Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinets and Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinets, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Eddie Bauer bassinet has model number BT055CSY while the Disney one has model number BT071DHS. The CPSC says they were sold for about $60 from Nov. 2014 through Feb. 2017 at stores nationwide including Target, Marshalls and TJ Maxx.

Fisher-Price recalled millions of its sleepers earlier this year after more than 30 babies reportedly died while using them.

No injuries or deaths have been connected to the Dorel products specifically. However, consumers are advised to immediately stop using the bassinets and contact the company to receive a $60 voucher.

Dorel can be reached toll-free at 877-657-9546, by text at 812-373-6673, or by email at inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com.