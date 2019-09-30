Price of gas spikes 10 cents per gallon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The price for gas in the U.S. has jumped 10 cents per gallon over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that jump results mostly from a drone attack this month on Saudi Arabia’s key oil processing facility. The attack briefly slashed the nation’s crude production in half before being restored.

The national average price for gas is $2.73 per gallon. The average in Louisiana is $2.30 per gallon, in the Shreveport-Bossier area the average price is $2.32 per gallon.

The lowest average price in the country is $2.24 per gallon in Baton Rouge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.