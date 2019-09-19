Perdue recalls misbranded chicken tenders

(CNN) – (9/19/19) Perdue Foods is recalling five-hundred pounds of frozen chicken.

The chicken is labeled as ‘simply smart organics gluten free breaded chicken breast tenders.’

But, the meat in some bags actually contains wheat.

The company discovered what happened after a customer inquired about it.

There have been no reports of illness related to the mislabeled chicken.

Customers can contact the company for a refund.

