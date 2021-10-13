Over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey recalled due to plastic contamination

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — More than 14,000 pounds of Butterball, LLC ground turkey has been recalled due to possible “blue plastic” contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection (FSIS) announcement recalls the following:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries related to this recall. If this product is in your refrigerator, FSIS suggests it be thrown away or returned to the location where it was bought.

Anyone with questions about this recall can call the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 800-288-8372.