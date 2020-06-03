Newellton Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory

Tensas Parish, La. (06/03/20)— The Newellton Water System of the town of Newellton in Tensas Parish has issued a system wide boil order.

All customers of this water system are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil order is to remain in effect until rescinded by Newellton Water System.

