Tensas Parish, La. (06/03/20)— The Newellton Water System of the town of Newellton in Tensas Parish has issued a system wide boil order.
All customers of this water system are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.
This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and the rinsing or preparation of food.
This boil order is to remain in effect until rescinded by Newellton Water System.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- India is using drones and fire trucks to fight its largest locust invasion in 30 years
- Vixen East Water System has issued a partial boil advisory
- Newellton Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory
- Senior Night: Hermitage’s Heather Hoskins
- Jim Taylor Donates 20k to Front Door For Housing